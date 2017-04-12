Lancashire recommends... Gin bars

What better way than to enjoy a G&T this Easter weekend? Readers have voted. Here are the results.

Filling Factory Number 1, Buckshaw Village

Filling Factory Number 1, in Buckshaw Village, topped our online poll, with 49 per cent of the votes.

It is one of the village’s latest editions, as it only opened last December.

Named after the original title for the Royal Ordnance site, is situated within the Morrow Brothers Packaging at Unit F in Ordnance Road.

Run by Liam Morrow and Gerard Crompton, the bar sells a diverse range of keg beer, cask ales and speciality gins, while at the same time giving patrons a unique atmosphere for a quiet drink.

Every Friday night, it features a 1977 Volkswagen camper van, known as The RoadHaus cocktail bar.

The GreenHaus, Eccleston

The GreenHaus, in The Green, Eccleston, has only been open a couple of weeks but it earned itself the second slot in our poll.

The microbar is located on the site of the former Cock T’Alehouse and is run by Neil Marginson and Ryan Moss, who own The RoadHaus. It specialises in gins, offering flavours such as vanilla, chocolate and rhubarb. It also has a selection of cocktails and continental beers.

The Barn, Scorton,

The Barn, in Scorton, is a hidden treasure, as whilst it is tea room and gift shop, it also has a bar, with a wide selection of gins.

It is currently holding a competition on social media to guess how many varieties - guesses are from 35 to 163. Either way, it’s a lot!

1842, Preston

1842, located at the former Corn Exchange, Preston, has a fine gin selection and also has live music to create a new ambience.

The bar also has a fun Alice in Wonderland-themed gin garden, with 45 varieties, which opens this weekend. Food is also available.

Hogarths, Preston and Blackpool

Hogarths, also known as the Gin Palace, can be found in Clifton Street, Blackpool, or Church Street, Preston.

Described as a Victorian-style gin bar, it serves more than 120 varieties, and has sharing platters and a Gin Bible, which is a must-read, crammed with quirky concoctions. It also serves real ales and has TV screens for live sport. You can even get a Jammy Dodger biscuit with one of the gins!

