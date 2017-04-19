Lancashire recommends... Shopping experiences

Shopping can be so much more than wandering aimlessly from high street chain to another. Here is our pick of the best shopping experiences in Lancashire.

Botany Bay, Chorley

Botany Bay is a shopping centre experience which covers five floors of a canal mill in Botany Brow, Chorley.

It houses the clothing, furniture, homeware, gifts and crafts and also has a garden centre, food halls and restaurants.

There’s even fun to be had for the little ones in the Puddletown Pirates play centre while parents shop.

The shopping site also goes big at Christmas, with its big festive store which opens in September.

There are plenty of events going on throughout the year, the next one being the Great British Tea Party on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, from noon until 4pm.

Freeport, Fleetwood

Freeport, in Anchorage Road, Fleetwood, is one of the larger shopping outlets, with more than 40 stores including Beauty Outlet, Bench, Cadbury, Claire’s, Hallmark, Holland and Barrett, Julian Charles, Klass, Moss Bros, Next, Roman, Skopes, Regatta, The Body Shop, The Fragrance Shop, The Works, and Thorntons.

There is also both indoor and outdoor entertainment for the kids and a host of restaurants.

Heskin Farmers Market, Heskin

Heskin Farmers Market, in Wood Lane, Heskin, features more than 40 unique shops and businesses. These include hand made gifts, a leading art gallery, high class butchers, local fruit and veg, a bridal gallery, florist and plant centre, craft studios, clothing, handbags and jewellery, hair and beauty, homewares, a kitchen design studio, wood burning stoves, Fredericks ice cream and The Crafty Potter Craft Cafe.

Cedar Farm, Mawdelesy

Cedar Farm, in Back Lane, Mawdesley, offers a unique shopping experience, with animals, a children’s playground, beauty salon, cafe and of course shops selling contemporary crafts, clothing, home furnishings and mystic gifts. The farm also hosts creative working artists, with exhibitions.

Oswaldtwistle Mills, Oswaldtwistle

Oswaldtwistle Mills, at Moscow Mill, Colliers Street, Oswaldtwistle, combines retail areas with attractions, craft workshops, events and services.

Places to visit include a sweet factory, a garden market, indoor and outdoor play areas and the Textile Museum. Being at a former mill, there are a lot of textile shops.

Shoppers can also follow a nature trail to discover the wildfowl reserve. There are also events throughout the year, focused mainly on crafting.