Lancashire Scouts celebrate St George’s Day

Members of Scout, Cubs and Beaver groups took part in parades celebrating St George’s Day.

In Leyland, a church service was held at St Mary’s Church before the procession passed through the town centre to the gates of Worden Park on Sunday.

Picture by Julian Brown 23/04/17 South Ribble District Scouts Annual St George's Day Parade from St Mary's RC Church, Leyland

Led by a drumming band, they paraded from the church on Broadfield Drive along Lancastergate around to Fox Lane before finishing at the park.

A celebration event in Chorley saw the 22 Scout and Guide groups from within Chorley join together to parade from Astley Hall to the field by pet’s corner.