Lantei in Preston raised more than £10,000 for St Catherine's Hospice

An electrical firm has raised more than £10,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice over the last year.

Lantei Compliance Services, in Preston, chose the Lostock Hall-based hospice as their charity of the year as they are close to many people’s hearts within the region.

Eleanor Kirton,Henry Booth and Eden Stafford, who have done a sky dive for St Catherine's Hospice

To raise this fantastic amount, co-founder Leona Smith and managing director, Andrew Livesey, embarked on a gruelling trek up Mount Kilimanjaro, three apprentices did a 11,000ft skydive and a team took on a 10k course with 30 punishing obstacles at Total Warrior.

Leona Smith, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to fund-raise for such a wonderful local hospice. Myself and the rest of the Lantei team have enjoyed getting involved in all sorts of fun events to raise as much as we could for St Catherine’s Hospice.”

Hayley Jackson, fund-raising officer at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “The team at Lantei really have gone above and beyond, with each member of staff coming up with new and exciting ways to fund-raise. The incredible challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for the hospice was amazing.

“We’re honoured that they went to such lengths to raise vital funds and spread the word about our work.

“It costs £5.2m to run St Catherine’s each year, £3.5m comes through fund-raising efforts and donations. It’s only with the help of people like the Lantei team that we can continue providing specialist care to local people facing life-shortening illnesses, helping them to have quality of life to the end of life.

“We can’t thank Lantei enough for all they’ve done and hope that everyone enjoyed their year of fund-raising for St Catherine’s.”

