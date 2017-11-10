Late mum inspires St Catherine's cards

A specially-designed Christmas card will mean so much to a loving daughter this year.

Businesswoman Natalie Spencer has used her artistic talents to create cards in memory of her mum who died of bowel cancer.

Gabrielle Spencer, 56, from Walton-le-Dale, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2015, passed away in St Catherine’s Hospice, Lostock Hall.

Natalie, who runs her own design and illustration business called Designed By Natalie, will donate proceeds from the sale of the cards to the hospice whose caring staff helped manage Gabrielle’s pain and enable her to be more comfortable in her final days.

Natalie, 27, from Buckshaw Village, said: “My mum loved my design work so I thought there would be no better way than to design some Christmas cards in honour of her and to raise money for St Catherine’s. I miss my mum every day – she was my best friend and I have really struggled with her loss.”

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income at the hospice, said: “This is a truly heartfelt and meaningful way for Natalie to show her support for St Catherine’s and we’re very grateful to her for using these beautiful Christmas cards to raise awareness and funds for the hospice.”

Natalie’s cards can be viewed and purchased from www.designedbynatalie.co.uk or at Facebook @DesignedbyNatty.