Leyland Girlguiding leaders honoured with long service awards

Two guide leaders have been honoured for their lengthy dedication to Girlguiding.

Margaret Atkinson, 66, and Ann Sentance, 56, enjoyed a celebration ceremony to mark 50 and 40 years respectively at the helm at St Ambrose Brownies and Guides in Leyland.

Margaret, who has two children and four grandchildren, was also awarded the Region Chief Commissioner’s Award for her services to Girlguiding.

She said: “I knew about our celebration but I was totally surprised to be given the Region Chief Commissioner’s Award by Elaine Claire, county commissioner, and Julie Bell, regional commissioner for North West England. There have only been two in the county. I was given the award because of the work I have done with the guiding association in Lancashire. It is such an honour.

“I have always belonged to St Ambrose Church. I joined as a brownie aged seven.

“It is my hobby. I love leading the girls and allowing them to have new experiences.”

Guiding is a family affair, as Margaret’s daughter, Debbie Scott, is assistant guide leader, her 16-year-old granddaughter, Ellie Scott, is a young leader and even her two-year-old granddaughter, Florence, attends Rainbows every week.

Ann, a mother-of-two, is also a long serving member of St Ambrose Church.

Margaret added: “Ann was one of my brownies when I was a leader and then she too became a leader.

“We are both honoured to have been recognised for our efforts with guiding.”

Any adult member who volunteers regularly is eligible for a Long Service Award. Service is counted from the date someone becomes a member, aged 16 or over, and actively carries out a role for 5, 10, 20, 30, 40 or 50 years. Years of service don’t have to be consecutive.