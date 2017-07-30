Leyland grandad hoping to fly back from Rhodes after back injury

A grandad who injured his back whilst on holiday in Rhodes could soon be flying back home.

Stephen Moss and his wife Deborah

Stephen Moss, from Leyland, was hospitalised after he broke his back last month and a fund-raising page was set up to help fly him home. Unfortunately, the 60-year-old was deemed unfit to fly and needed an operation at Rhodes Hospital.

Following a month of discussion with Puffin Insurance, the company has agreed to fund a flight home - as soon as he is well enough to travel.

His daughter Kimberley Moss, 31, said: “Dad was discharged from hospital on July 15 but had to go back to A&E last week as he was numb and unable to use the toilet.

“The surgeon’s and doctors were brilliant at the hospital and discharged him on a fit to fly home.

“Unfortunately there has not been any follow up care from the hospital, but mum has paid 70 Euros a day for a private nurse who has been excellent.

“But we feel the insurance company has been holding it up. Puffin has been paying for my mum, Deborah, and dad to stay in hotels, but they have had to move three times. This has been very painful for my dad who had to travel in taxis.

“We had initially been told dad could fly laid down in business class last Friday, but he had since become ill and was unfit to fly. He is feeling better now, so we are waiting for the go-ahead. My dad is getting down. He just wants to get back home.”

A spokesman for Emergency Assistance Facilities (EAF) on behalf of Puffin Insurance, said: “We will be making arrangements to repatriate him via the most appropriate means as soon as it is medically appropriate to do so.”

Commenting on what to expect from travel insurance, Fiona Macrae, head of client engagement at tifgroup said: "The EHIC is a ‘must have’ travel document for holidays to the EU. However it does not give any assistance with repatriation, which could cost tens of thousands of pounds should you need to be brought home in an emergency.

"Travel insurance is not private medical insurance. The majority of travel insurance providers exclude private medical treatment from cover. People often think if they are taken seriously ill on holiday then an air ambulance will whisk them back to the UK and all will be fine. However an air ambulance is rarely the answer especially if the patient is not fit to fly. Even the most well equipped air ambulance won’t be able transport them.”

A fund-raising page has so far raised almost £6,000 for Stephen. As Puffin Insurance will fund the flight home, Kimberley said the money will help towards bills as the grandad-of-one will not be able to work.

Ozzy Mossy Fest will take place at The Colliery on King Street, Leigh, on Sunday August 27, to raise funds for Stephen. The event, which is open from 1pm, will include performances from famous names across the genre including popular tribute bands Black Zeppelin and Motorheadache - the latter of who rarely gig in the North West.

Tickets are £5.

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paula-barton?utm_term=B6jW8ejzb

