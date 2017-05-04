Leyland in Bloom’s growing support

The popular Leyland in Bloom competition is ‘growing’ from strength to strength.

This year’s competition was launched at Leyland Civic Centre at the end of last month.

Introduced by councillor Jane Bell, chair of Leyland Neighbourhood Forum, there were more than 50 keen gardeners there, all eager to learn about the new features of this year’s competition.

Councillor Bell said this week: “It’s great to see this competition going from strength to strength with each passing year.

“There are many more categories this year and already we’re seeing more entries than last year. I urge all residents to seriously consider putting their gardens forward because it is such a tonic for the town to see all the efforts that make Leyland a better, more colourful place for us all.”

Ken Jones, chair of Leyland in Bloom, said: “I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this evening’s successful launch of Leyland in Bloom 2017, especially Suzanne Simpson and Alison Hardman of the Neighbourhood Forum support team, who put in a massive organising effort.”

Leyland in Bloom was launched in 2015 and grew substantially in 2016.

Now for this current year the committee have even greater ambitions.

The categories this year are:

*Front garden (domestic properties only).

*Back garden (domestic properties only).

*Hanging basket/window box (domestic properties only).

*Business/commercial premises/pub or club.

*Community space/shared area.

*Church display, and the schools’ challenge – an outdoor display with a Roald Dahl theme.

Leyland Neighbourhood Forum have invested in seven shields which will be engraved with the winners’ names and held for twelve months by the proud winning gardeners.

Entry is free, every entrant will be awarded a certificate, in addition to the shields, there will be prizes for the winners of vouchers donated by Berry’s.

Entry forms are available from the Civic Centre and also from several stalls on Leyland Market, with a closing date of 2 July 2, and every entry will be eligible for a free sample of garden feed. Judging will take place in the week of July 3.

After the great success of the projects entered for North West in Bloom last year – all three of their projects won or were highly commended – this year three more projects have been selected to compete at the regional level in the “It’s Your Neighbourhood” section.

They are the Walled Garden in Worden Park, Leyland Railway Station, and The Giant Veggie Patch.

The next event in the Leyland in Bloom calendar is a hanging basket workshop which will be held in the Walled Garden on May 22, between 6pm and 7.30pm.