Leyland mourners board coaches for Saffie's funeral

Mourners in Leyland have been pictured carrying single roses as they travelled to the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos.

Members of the community, who were touched by the 8-year-old's death, were offered free coach travel from the town by Avagroup, after drivers volunteered to work for free.

Mourners were asked to bring a single rose in Saffie's memory

The company put out a message on its Facebook page adding: “The loss of Saffie Rose Roussos has touched all our lives and hearts.

“If any of the family, friends or residents of South Ribble would like to pay their respects, AvaCoach are providing two coaches with a capacity for 100 mourners.”

Tesco staff donated roses and a bag with food and drink for people travelling on the coaches.

The funeral will take place at Manchester Cathedral at 1.45pm today.

People are asked to wear colourful clothing. and those wishing to take flowers are asked to take along a single rose – Saffie’s middle name.