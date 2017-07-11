Leyland’s Lamb makes Lancs debut

Leyland’s Danny Lamb made his Lancashire first team debut over the weekend.

The right-handed batsman hit 22 runs and picked up three wickets for Lancashire Lightning in their opening T20 defeat to Leicstershire Foxes.

Lamb hit a six on his way to 22 as Lancashire posted 173-9 batting first.

He came through Chorley’s youth ranks before joining Leyland cricket club and finished with bowling figures of 3-30 after removing Cameron Delport, Mark Cosgrove and Tom Wells but Leicestershire just edged past them at Aigburth.

In the Northern Premier Cricket League, Leyland slipped to a 64-run defeat at home to Kendal.

Despite Karl Cross’ 3-42 Kendal amassed 148 all out thanks to useful knocks from opener Zachary McCaskie (33) and Edward Price (31).

Leyland’s reply took an early blow as they lost professional Pabasara Waduge for five and then both Henry Thompson and Ross Bretherton for ducks straight after.

Tom Reece fell for eight and Andrew Makinson was also out for nought as Leyland’s top order tumbled.

James Rounding (29) added some support to Cross (23) with James Chaplin adding 11 before the hosts were scuttled out for 84.

The second XI had a much better weekend against the Cumbrians as they beat Kendal by 142 runs, batting first.

Jacob Wright’s 49 and Andrew Jacques’ unbeaten 59 steered Leyland to a figure of 194-5 after batting first.

After that it was time for Leyland’s bowlers to take centre stage as they skittled Kendal out for 52.

Steven Pallett’s 3-16, two wickets apiece for Jacques, Ellis Robinson, Michael Birchall and one for Elliot Boardman helped the visitors turn over Kendal.