Leyland shop window reveals Poppy Appeal commemoration

A Leyland businesswoman is inviting the community to remember the sacrifices soldiers have made by decorating her shop window with poppies.

The elegant display at clothing boutique store Wo+man, in Hough Lane, was designed by owner Joanne O’Neill and her friend Angie Brooks.

Joanne ONeill with the poppy display at Wo+man clothing shop, Hough Lane, Leyland

Joanne said: “My friend, Angie, is a really talented painter and she hand-painted a copy of the Weeping Window at the Tower of London.

“I used some netting and placed some poppies on it, so they cascaded down.

“I have done poppy displays for a few years now.

“I want to raise money for the Royal British legion via the Poppy Appeal so by having this display it will attract attention and make people remember.

“A few people have commented on it, which is great, as it is helping to raise awareness.

“I have a collection tin in my shop if people want to pop in and donate. It is important we never forget.”

Joanne also has a poppy from the Tower of London, which she bought in memory of her grandad, Michael Wilson, who died shortly before the Battle of Somme in the First World War.

She added: “My grandad was in the Durham Light Infantry.

“He was responsible for digging the trenches and got wounded and died. He was buried in Bailleul Cemetery in France.”

For other Poppy Appeal news click here /stories-of-garstang-war-heroes-boost-town-s-poppy-appeal-1-8835664