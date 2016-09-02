A tuneful day at historic mansion was sweet music to everyone’s ears

An historic mansion was brought alive with the sound of music as part of a fund-raising and restoration project.

Friends of Bank Hall held a Music at the Mansion at the Grade II listed building, off Liverpool Road, Bretherton.

Families having fun at Music in the Mansion

More than 200 people attended for a day of enjoyable and varied live music from Millie-Mae Hill, The Dot Dot Dots, Rogers Codgers, Sally Shepherd, Alex Karalius, The Philip Quigley Ensemble, KTB Choir, The LVM Choir, KTB Concert Band and Sam French.

Families were also entertained by the mystery animal garden trail, a Bank Hall History Tour, face painting and a mix of craft stalls featuring crafts, country produce, plants and refreshments.

Laura Soothill, organiser and volunteer events co-ordinator, says: “While Bank Hall has hosted some smaller events that have included live music, there hasn’t been anything on the scale of Music at the Mansion for some considerable time.

“But the overall event was a resounding success.

KTB Music performing at Music at the Mansion at Bank Hall

“Visitors were invited to come along with a picnic and enjoy the wonderful variety of fantastic performers throughout the day, with talents from choirs, concert band and jazz saxophonist to singers, guitarist, folk, 60s and rock bands.

“Raffle tickets were sold during the day with fantastic prizes from local businesses and supporters.

“We do intend to do another event next year, which we hope to be bigger and better.

“All visitors, volunteers, stall holders and performers came together for the day, raising awareness of the restoration work and charity we are doing.”

Sally Shepherd performing at Music at the Mansion at Bank Hall

The restoration project includes repairing the outside fabric of Bank Hall; the restoration of the central area which includes the main entrance hall, the main hall and the clock tower; the conversion of the remainder internally to 10 apartments and two self-contained houses; and the construction of 23 new builds to finance the remainder of the project.

Friends of Bank Hall is asking people who attended to contact them on www.bankhall.org or like them on Facebook and leave a review.

The group’s next event is a Country Crafts and Heritage Open Day on Sunday, September 11 (noon to 4pm).

Entry is free and includes scarecrow making, birds of prey, face painting, interactive heritage play and children’s mystery animal trail.