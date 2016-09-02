CCTV released after ‘high value’ theft from mobile phone shop in Leyland

CCTV images have been released following a burglary at a mobile phone shop in Leyland.

It happened at about 3am on Friday, when a man broke into Casetronix, Towngate.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary at Casetronix, Towngate in Leyland.

Police said he took a number of iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices from the shop, before leaving the scene in a dark coloured hatchback vehicle which was being driven by a second person.

It is believed the car could have links to the Blackburn and Preston areas.

PC Rik Nicol said: “This was a high value theft which will no doubt have an impact on the independent retailer who serves the local community.

“We are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the burglary and I would urge anyone who recognises him or who has any further information about that could assist with our enquiries to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SC1605579.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.