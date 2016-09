Firefighters were called to reports of an explosion in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Chorley were called to Euxton Hall Mews, Euxton, after residents heard the explosion at around 4.30am.

A service spokesman said: “When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that one car was well alight and they used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”