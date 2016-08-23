Driver cut from wreckage after car flips in late night collision

A driver was cut free from the wreckage of his car after a crash in Euxton, near Chorley.

Fire engines from Chorley and Bamber Bridge were called to a crash on Wigan Road in which a vehicle rolled over at around 3.30am on Sunday.

The casualty was then treated by paramedics. A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We got the call at about 3.30am. The ambulance and fire service also attended.

“Two occupants of the vehicle were both taken to Royal Preston Hospital.”

The spokesman said no arrests had been made.