Man suffers burns from chip pan fire

A man needed treatment for burns after a chip pan fire in Leyland.

Paramedics were called to a house in Vevey Street where they found the occupant suffering from burns to his hands and also the effects of breathing in smoke.

The alarm was raised at around 5pm yesterday.

Two fire crews from Leyland and Bamber Bridge dashed to the scene, but the blaze in the kitchen of the property was already out when they arrived.