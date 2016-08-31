Resident is picking up bad vibrations from passing lorries

A resident is all shook up over large lorries thundering past her house.

Ruth Sinclair, of Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, says the nuisance is so bad that the vibrations have dislodged pictures off her neighbours’ living room walls.

But the 63-year-old feels the problem could easily be avoided if the vehicles took another route.

“Why do these lorries not use the by pass?” she questioned.

“We have a constant stream of these through the town centre along Turpin Green Lane and Golden Hill Lane.

“We’ve spent all this money on the by-pass but get lorries going all the way down until up to midnight, then they can start again in the early hours of the morning.

“I’ve lived here 10 years and it’s got worse.

“To go to Moss Side, they could come off at Bamber Bridge and then go down Schleswig Way or even Braconash Road.

“Why do they come through a residential area?

“The house vibrates and the neighbours’ pictures on the wall have gone skew whiff.”

Former teacher Ruth, who taught at Holy Cross High School, Chorley, said she had contacted local councillors about the traffic problems.

She said: “I’ve been in touch with Councillor Matthew Tomlinson who has initiated some repairs on the road in front of us.

“The road is uneven and when the lorries go past they rattle.”

She said she had also written to Councillor John Fillis at Lancashire County Council and to the Environmental Health department for advice.