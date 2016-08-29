St Mary’s proves it is back at top of the class

IT has been a great year for Leyland St Mary’s Catholic High School.

Good GCSE results are the icing on the cake for the Royal Avenue School, which has proved it is back on top .

Headteacher Phil Mooney was delighted with pupil’s performance in this year’s GCSEs.

He said: “St Mary’s 2016 results show great improvements and the outcomes are a tribute to the hard work of pupils and staff who suffered from much turbulence due to the school fire of 2013.”

He added: “Progress in English and Maths is very strong far outstripping national figures. These results vindicate our OFSTED report acknowledging the superb progress made by the school in the last year.”

The proud head added: “We acknowledge the individual performances of the students. Not all children are able to achieve A* grades but there have been some outstanding individual performances with children more than surpassing target grades.

Among the most able pupils, there have been some excellent individual achievements including Tia Moriarty who got 10 A* grades; Victoria Leigh achieved six A* and four A grades; Megan Elliott had five A* and five As; Imogen Morley was awarded five A* and four A and Mara Lawrenson got three A* and seven A grades. A host of other students achieved grades well above their expected targets.

Just over 18 months ago the school was placed in special measures by Ofsted inspectors.

Several inspections took place and both the head teacher and senior leaders were praised last month for a remarkable turnaround in stnadards. Inspectors said it was “unrecognisable” from the school of two years ago

Leyland St Mary’s was described by inspectors as a “pupil centred, harmonious, equitable haven for learning.

Mr Mooney said there was still work to do and added: “ We recognise that there are still areas in which we can improve and it is our continued aim to ensure all aspects of school are excellent as we move into 2017.”