UPDATED: Pizza delivery driver shot in head

Police today appealed for witnesses to come forward after a pizza delivery driver was shot in the head with an air rifle.

The woman was delivering a Domino’s pizza to an address in Chorley when the incident happened.

She was unloading her car in Derwent Road at around 7.30pm on Friday when she felt a pellet strike her in the back of the head.

It is understood it struck her above the left ear.

Police said the driver was unable to see where the shot came from.

It is believed the pellet came from an air rifle or possibly a BB gun.

The married woman, who has not been named, was taken to hospital for a check up but was allowed home.

Domino’s says it is supporting police with the investigation.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

One theory is that it was local children responsible, but officers are not ruling out that an adult was involved.

Det Insp Johanne Keay today appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

She said : “We are treating this incident seriously. The driver suffered a very minor injury but it could have been a lot worse.

“There is nothing to suggest that anyone has targeted this person.

“ We are conducting our inquiries and are keeping an open mind.

“We want to reassure the community that this is a one-off incident.”

Police have not yet established whether it was a BB gun or an air rifle.

Anyone with any information should contact the police by dialling 101 quoting incident 1335 of August 19.