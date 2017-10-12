Longton in top gear for charity fundraiser

Car lovers from far and wide got all revved up for a special charity event in Longton.

Two local businesses joined forces for the village’s first ever car and coffee morning which has helped raise more than £860 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Linda Carwright who runs the Orchid Cafe and Jac Chadwick of valeting company Jax’s Details Co hosted the display of luxury and vintage cars

The front space of the café bar in Liverpool Road was transformed into a car showroom displaying 60 plus vehicles with a collective value of more than £3 million.

The most expensive a Lamborghini worth £300,000.

Linda said: “It was a fantastic day and the turnout was great, we had people coming from all over the country.

“The feedback has been wonderful and with the support we are now planning another event for next June.”

Jac, who owns upmarket Longton valeting company Jax’s Details Co, used his contacts to amass a collection of rare Porsches, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and other super and classic cars, as well as BMW motorbikes and Ford trucks.

The event was open to all with visitors being asked to make a donation to raise money for Rosemere’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

There was also a a premium raffle, while Linda donated the price of every coffee sold to the proceeds.

The pair have now got plans underway for a second event for June 2018

Anyone who would like to reserve a space and bring a vehicle to display and for further information, contact Jac on 07717 077520.