Man trapped in car that overturned in Leyland street

A man hurt his arm after his car overturned after a two-car crash in West Paddock, Leyland, this afternoon, police said.

The motorist, thought to be in his 40s, was trapped in his red VW Polo after it was involved in a collision with a Jaguar at around 4.05pm, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were all called to the scene, with the man freed at around 4.30pm, he added.

Described as 'walking wounded', he was helped to a nearby ambulance for further treatment.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: "One fire engine from Leyland, and one from Bamber Bridge, attended a road traffic collision involving one car.

"Firefighters released one person from the car using cutting equipment, and they received a precautionary check-up by paramedics at the scene."

The road was left blocked while the Polo was recovered.