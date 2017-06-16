Mawdesley Amateur Dramatic Society get ready for Neighbourhood Watch play

Theatre lovers are invited to an intriguing play centred around good - or bad - neighbours.

Mawdesley Amateur Dramatic Society presents Neighbourhood Watch at Mawdesley Village Hall, Hurst Green, from Thursday June 29 to Saturday July 1.

The play by Alan Ayckbourn focuses on Martin and Hilda Massie who want to live a quiet life on the Bluebell Hill development.

However, a young trespasser quickly prompts them to begin a Neighbourhood Watch scheme that quickly descends in chaos with the destruction of Martin’s gnome, Monty.

Complicated by Martin’s burgeoning romance with Amy and the marital difficulties of their neighbours Luther and Magda, this well-intentioned scheme quickly descends into violence and acrimony.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

To buy tickets, at £8, visit http://www.madsociety.co.uk or go to the Spar shop in New Street.

For a previous story on MADS click here /heigh-ho-heigh-ho-it-s-off-to-the-village-hall-we-go-1-8239929