Midge promises big return to glory days

Ultravox star and Band Aid co-mastermind Midge Ure has had enough of going back to basics.

After spending the last few years touring his hits in a stripped down acoustic setting, he is determined his latest tour will bring back the big productions of the 80s.

Ure will perform his most loved hits such as If I Was, Dancing with Tears in My eyes and Vienna, on the huge UK tour.

Joined by Electronica, Midge aims to give the 80s standards a new modern digital edge.

The tour will also feature guest acts Altered Images and The Christians.

Clare Grogan of Altered Images will be performing the bands hits such as Happy Birthday and Don’t Talk to me About Love while the Christians will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album while promoting the new Sings & Strings collection.

Midge said: “I want to revisit some material that I’ve not really been able to perform with the recent acoustic line up, so you can expect to hear songs that haven’t been aired for a while as well as the classics and a couple of surprises.

“I’ve really enjoyed touring with a band and now I want to expand back to a four-piece and return to a more electronic-based format”

The Christians added: “It’s our 30th anniversary and we thought what a great way to spend 30 dates in and around the UK belting out our hits!”

On performing on the tour, Clare Grogan said: “It’s been quite some time since I’ve toured so it’s going to be a very special event in my calendar this year – especially as I’m getting to share a stage with the equally mighty Midge Ure and The Christians.

“We are going to have beautiful music, fun, and in my case maybe some tears and we’ll be taking the whole audience with us”

Having performed in various bands throughout the mid-late 1970s, Midge Ure rose to fame producing and creating the synth pop sounds of bands such as Visage and Ultravox, before embarking on a successful solo career – all whilst writing film music, directing videos for other artists, and co-organising Band Aid and Live Aid.

· Midge Ure performs Blackpool Grand Theatre on November 5. Tickets are available at www.flyingmusic.com/box-office/