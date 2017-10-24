Millie's Butterfly Ball in Preston in aid of Derian House

A Leyland mum is hosting a magical ball to raise funds for Derian House, which supports her daughter.

Emma Bell is organising Millie’s Butterfly Ball on Saturday, November 4 in the Invincibles Lounge at Preston North End, from 7pm.

Her three-year-old daughter Millie receives respite care both at Derian House, in Chorley, and via its home service which provides care, support and specialist play therapy in the home.

Millie, who turns four next month, has spent more than half her short life in hospital, and in January 2016 was diagnosed with a life limiting illness.

Emma, 26, said: “This is the point at which Derian House became involved, and this wonderful children’s hospice has been an absolute life saver for the whole family.

“I came up with the idea of a charity ball in aid of Derian House which would give us the opportunity to give something back to Derian.

“It provides a wonderful, happy environment for all the children who receive care at the hospice, and Millie is just so happy and always laughing when she goes there.

“As a family we all benefit for the support we receive from all the staff at the hospice which is vital to our family unit.

“We can’t speak highly enough of the team at Derian, they are all wonderful. This is just our way of giving something back to this amazing place which has supported us through so much.”

The Butterfly Ball is a black tie event, with three course dinner and entertainment from Gareth West, who’s Rat Pack style of swing has entertained audiences throughout the North West.

Tickets, at £35, are on sale from Worden Medical Centre in Leyland, or by calling Emma on 07850 233144 or Caroline on 07790 433298.

