Milnthorpe boy goes missing at county show

Police are concerned for a teenage boy who has gone missing from the Westmorland County Show.

Kyle Cox, aged 15, from Milnthorpe, was last seen at the show at 1pm on Thursday, September 14.

Kyle is described as 5ft 8in, of slim build and has short light-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded top with black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101. Police also ask Kyle, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well.