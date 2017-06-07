Miss Preston Niamh Taylor into Miss England final

For the second time in two years, Miss Preston has made it to the final of the Miss England competition.

Already boasting the current Miss England in 21-year-old Lizzy Grant, Niamh Taylor is hoping to take her crown next month.

Niamh Taylor in the semi-finals of Miss England.

The 19-year-old will compete in the national finals of Miss England 2017 at the renowned Resorts World Birmingham over three days starting on July 12.

“If someone told me a year ago I would be in the final of Miss England I would have never believed them,” Niamh, from Euxton, said.

“My confidence has grown and I’ve managed to do so many things I never would’ve imagined.

“Walking up on stage with 63 amazing girls and being picked in the judges top nine as a judges’ choice was unbelievable.

“Such an unforgettable experience, my smile isn’t going anywhere.”

The teaching assistant beat off competition from 63 other women as they took to the catwalk in the June 4 semi-finals at Kelham Hall and Country Park, Nottinghamshire.

Contestants took part in several rounds, including modelling outfits in the ‘Lady in Red Ethical Fashion Show’ and an elegant evening wear round, alongside finalists from Mr England.

Niamh was one of the top scorers seeing her picked as a judges’ choice for the Miss England final.

She now goes on to compete against 49 others, hoping to be crowned by Lizzy herself and become the new Miss England.