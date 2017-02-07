Monochrome exhibition opens in Leyland

It’s all black and white . . .

The latest display to be launched at the South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre in Leyland is the annual Lancashire Monochrome Exhibition.

It was opened by the Mayor of South Ribble, councillor Linda Woollard, who attended with her consort Alistair.

Lancashire Monochrome was founded in 1996 as a discussion forum open to any photographer committed to the monochrome print.

It describes itself as not an elitist group, but a meeting of varying ability, styles and specialisms.

The majority of its members also subscribe to a camera club or photographic society, finding the two adding value to each other and being complementary in their range of activity.

David Fleming, treasurer of Lancashire Monochrome and one of the founding members of the organisation, did much of the work in finishing the exhibition. It will take place at the Museum and Exhibition Centre until February 25.

Meanwhile, Lancashire Monochrome meet at The RAF Assoc Club, Westby House, Golden Hill, Leyland, at 7.30pm on the first Monday of every month.