There has been a multi-vehicle collision on the M6 between junctions 31 and 31A near the Tickled Trout this evening.

Highways England reported around half an hour ago that one lane is closed northbound between the junctions due to the accident.

Traffic is very slow and congestion on the M6 is back to junction 30 at the M61 where lane one of four is closed.

Traffic was held for a few minutes to remove a vehicle which was facing the wrong way. It has been removed to the hard shoulder.