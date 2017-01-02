Mum makes gift to life-saving unit

A KIND-hearted mum has given something back to a hospital unit that helped save her baby daughter’s life thanks to the support of her employers.

Proud mother-of-one Kayleigh Gray, from Buckshaw Village, prematurely gave birth to Emilia, at just 27 weeks on December 27, 2014 – three months before her due date.

Weighing just 1lb 11oz, 5lbs under the average weight for a baby girl and smaller than a Samsung Galaxy Note mobile phone, Emilia was immediately rushed to Royal Preston Hospital where she underwent months of vital treatment and care.

Emilia has just had her second birthday and mum and baby popped into the unit, where Kayleigh, with a little help from her employers,Preston-based signage company Sign Build, gave something back.

Sign Build, on Red Scar Industrial Estate in Preston, has created 25 pairs of acrylic turtle doves, which were designed by graphic designer Kayleigh, to donate to the hospital unit.

“Both me and Emilia wanted to give something back to the Neo Natal Unit,” said Kayleigh, 26. “When I asked my boss Mark, owner of Sign Build, to help out, he didn’t hesitate in saying yes.

“The idea of the turtle doves is to give something to the parents who are on the unit, one dove stays with the baby on the unit and the other is taken home. Parents are extremely sentimental during their time at the hospital and this way, although they may not always be on the unit, their son or daughter will always be with them.”

Sign Build owner Mark Cowin said: “The Neo Natal Unit is extremely close to Kayleigh’s heart, and supports numerous families daily so we were proud to get involved and produce something so sentimental and support Kayleigh at the same time.”