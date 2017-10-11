'Nemo' found by specialist crews from Bamber Bridge and Mountain rescue

A dog called Nemo sparked an emergency call-out after it became trapped in a Lancashire Quarry, say Mountain Rescue teams.

Fire services and mountain rescue teams staged a daring rescue PIC: Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue

Specialist fire and rescue crews from Bamber Bridge joined forces with Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team on Tuesday, to help find "Nemo" who had fallen more than 10 feet down a disused quarry in Bacup.

Mountain rescue teams used their expertise to abseil down to the dog who was becoming increasingly "distressed".

A spokesman for Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team said: "The team were called out by a walker who’s dog got stuck on the ledge of a deep quarry shaft at Lee Quarry, Bacup.

"On arrival we were joined by local fire and their technical rope team. After surveying the scene fire felt it was our skillset and were happy to support our team which integrated rope rescue with the members already on scene.

"The dog was getting more stressed as time was passing, so we quickly abseiled down to Nemo, made sure he was safe and returned him to his happy owner.

"Another great rescue and displayed our specialist rescue skillset and great teamwork between Mountain Rescue and Fire.

"We would like to remind people of the dangers quarries present and whilst we can’t we would like to advise anyone walking in our around them to do so with extreme caution, it could have quite easily been a member of public on the ledge."

Nemo is believed to have been unharmed by his experience.