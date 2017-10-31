New defibrillator in Bamber Bridge for silver anniversary

Mike and Pauline Bertram marked 25 years of marriage by fund-raising for a new defibrillator for the Bamber Bridge community.

The couple, who have four children and eight grandchildren, collected a total of £860 in lieu of gifts for their silver wedding anniversary earlier this year. This was matched by funding from the British Heart Foundation and a defibrillator is now in place at the Community and Worship Centre, Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

The defibrillator is registered with the North West Ambulance, so that anyone in the area who rings 999 for someone suffering from a cardiac arrest can be directed to the cabinet to access the life saving equipment.

Pauline, 78, said: “We had a party to celebrate our silver anniversary but we didn’t want any presents. Both Mike and I attend the Community and Worship Centre and knew it was trying to raise money for a defibrillator, so we decided to ask for donations instead. Everyone was so generous. I am delighted we managed to raise so much.”

First aid courses for adults and children have been run in the community centre and basic life support and defib awareness sessions will take place in the New Year.