New folk-rock trio to debut at exclusive gig

Three stars of folk-rock music are uniting as a new trio, debuting in a Preston landmark.

Preston guitarist Ken Nicol will be joining 10CC drummer Paul Burgess and Steeleye Span bass player Rick Kemp to perform at the Minster of St John, in Church Street, on Thursday September 8, from 7.30pm.

Together, they will be premiering a new audio/visual show, featuring their own music and exciting video presentations.

Ken, who has been playing the guitar since he was aged 11, said: “I played with Rick when we were both in Steeleye Span and some time ago I was talking with him about putting a band together to play our own music. He liked the idea of trying it as a three piece, which meant we had to decide who we wanted on drums. We figured that there was no-one we wanted more than Paul Burgess.

“I’ve worked with Paul in the past, and he’s a fantastic drummer. So we talked to Paul, he was very interested, and we’ve got our first gig in Preston this September. Hopefully it’s the start of a number of shows, but the Minster will see our maiden flight.

“The show will be a combination of new material and some of our favourites from our own back catalogues. However, we won’t be doing any Steeleye Span stuff or anything like that, and it will be quite bluesy. We’re going to combine the music with video images, so it will be very visual as well. It’ll be quite an event; a proper show rather than just a musical gig.

“The set will be a real mixture of not just band material with Paul, but also solo spots from Rick and I. If a song has a story to it there will be images that relate to that story, and also pictures and video from the things we’ve all done individually down the years.”

The show by will be the first in a series of musical events at the venue promoted by Friends Of Folk, which is run by Leyland man Jim Minall.

Jim added: “The Minster is excellent, full of atmosphere and history, and offers a friendly welcome to all. I’m certain it will prove a great new home for Friends Of Folk and I hope music fans will support it.”

Future Friends Of Folk shows at the Minster include dates with Ashley Hutchings and Becky Mills (Oct 20); The Gren Bartley duo (Nov 24); Brian McNeill (Dec 15).

Tickets for Burgess, Nicol and Kemp are on sale now, priced at £14.50 each, from http://www.fofshop.org.uk, or by sending a cheque payable to Friends Of Folk to: Jim Minall, 56 Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, PR25 1UG.

Ken is also doing a rare solo gig at Towngate Social Club on Thursday September 22, from 8pm before he flies off to New Zealand and Australia at the beginning of October for two months of gigging.

