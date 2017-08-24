New president for Rainbow House in Mawdesley

Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, has a new president.

Over the past year Bill Ainscough, of Wrightington, has become increasing involved with the work of the Mawdesley-based charity, aiding it to deliver services to people with neurological and physical conditions.

His role comes as the charity moves forward with its recently developed three-year plan, aiming to make the site a centre of excellence for children and young people with disabilities and life limiting conditions.

As part of the plan, a new Early Years unit will be created for children under five years where clinical research shows the biggest impact can be made.

Bill is also a trustee of the OnSide Youth Zone movement and co founder of the Wigan Youth Zone which is a leader in quality support to children and young adults.

Outside of his charity support Bill is founder and Chairman of Network Space and he is the founder director of residential housebuilder Wain Homes, said: “As a father and grandfather, I am honoured to be the charity’s president.

Bill said: “I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees and senior staff to implement the new strategic plan that will see Rainbow House become a Centre of Excellence for Children and Young People with neurological and physical conditions.”

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, said: “We are delighted that Bill has agreed to become our president.

“His experience and enthusiasm will be a great asset as we move forward with our plans to develop our services to benefit even more children and young people.”

