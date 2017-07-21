Appeal to identify man who died in motorway collision

Police are appealing for help to identify a man who died in a motorway collision earlier this week.

At 2.05am on Sunday (July 16), officers were called to reports of a collision on the M61 southbound in Swinton, at its link with the A580 (East Lancashire Road).

A Volkswagen Passat was travelling along the M61 when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian. Just seconds later, a Toyota Avensis was also involved in a collision with the pedestrian.

Sadly, the pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to identify him and have now released the following description in the hope that someone recognises him.

He is described as white, aged between 30 and 50, of slim build and around 5’8”.

He has short, neatly cut brown hair receding slightly at the temples.

He was wearing black adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes down the leg and a distinctive khaki green t-shirt with a large graphic of a woman sat in a car on the front.

The tips of his left index finger, middle finger and little finger are missing which police are hoping will be a distinctive feature that can help to identify him.

Sergeant Brian Orr of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We have done everything we can to try and identify this man who sadly hasn’t been reported missing to us.

“We have quite a detailed description of him which we hope someone might recognise, whether it’s a friend or a loved one.

“We are desperate to find out who this man is, trace his family and inform them of these tragic circumstances.

“If you have any information that can help identify him, I would urge you to get in touch with us.

“Anyone with any information about the collision is also encouraged to contact us.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number 284 of 16/07/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.