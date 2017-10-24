Eighty-year-old sex offender jailed for decades of abuse

An 80-year-old man from Burnley has been jailed for three and a half years for sexually abusing three girls over a number of decades.

Jack Bell, of Hogarth Avenue, pleaded guilty to six offences of sexual assault, causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, indecent assault and inciting a child to engage in gross indecency at Preston Crown Court.

His victims were aged between six and 15 years old when they were abused by Bell.

In 2014 the first victim came forward, supported by the second. Officers investigating the offences then spoke to a third victim in 2016 who said she had also been abused by Bell.

The offences spanned between 1970 and 2008.

Judge Andrew Woolman jailed Bell and made him the subject of a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) with lifetime notification requirements, on Friday October 21st.

DC Rachel Norris, of Lancashire Constabulary’s East Division, said: “I am satisfied with the result and would like to thank the court for taking this case as seriously as we did.

“The three victims have shown a great deal of bravery in coming forward and I hope they are now able to take some comfort from this result and begin to move forward with their lives.

“I also hope it also sends the message that this type of crime will not be tolerated in Lancashire and that any victim of a sexual offence should report it to us safe in the knowledge they will be taken seriously and will be treated compassionately and sensitively at all times.”