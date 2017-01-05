Lancaster cinema ticket prices halved for one year

A Lancaster cinema has cut its ticket prices in half for a year.

This comes after fears were raised over the future of the Lancaster Vue Cinema on Church Street.

Customers attending the Lancaster Vue cinema on Church Street will now pay £4.99 instead of the original price of £10.79.

This includes tickets for off-peak, students, senior, teen and children. There will be an additional cost of up to £1.60 on all 3D films and a family ticket of four will now cost £19.96.

Vue have not said why they have slashed their prices but explained a number of cinemas across the UK are involved in the promotion.

These include Barrow, Birkenhead, Hartlepool, Hull, Lancaster, Merthyr and Thanet. A Vue spokesman said: “Vue has selected a cross section of sites across the UK for this promotion. “The idea is to give those areas a big screen experience for just £4.99.”

