Man charged with assault of 96-year-old dementia sufferer

A man has been charged after a 96-year-old woman was attacked and robbed at a care home.

Jake Morris, 24, of Holden Road, Leigh has been charged with assault and three counts of burglary.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

Shortly after 7am on Saturday, January 27, police were called to a care home on Battersby Street in Leigh to reports that carers had discovered that three rooms had been broken into during the night and a 96-year-old woman with dementia had been assaulted.

The woman was treated for minor injuries and is recovering well.