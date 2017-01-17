Police arrest man after Manchester house explosion

A man recovering in hospital after a blast destroyed two houses has been arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion, police said.

The 33-year-old was injured, along with another man who is critical in hospital, after the explosion ripped through two terraced houses on Cecil Road in Blackley, Manchester, at around 12.30pm yesterday.

The blast devastated both properties and left neighbouring homes damaged.

Three other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

One man remains critical in hospital while the 33-year-old under arrest is described as stable.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Detective Inspector Dave Sinclair, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: "This was a devastating incident which has left two people in hospital with serious injuries and destroyed part of a terraced street.

"Good progress is being made as we continue to investigate the cause of the explosion, but we still need to hear from anyone who believes they have any information about what happened.

"The house is now being treated as a crime scene. Given the problematic working conditions, it may be several days before we will be able to return the street to normality.

"I would like to thank the community for their continued co-operation as police, the local authority and other emergency services remain at the scene to carry on with the investigation.

"My officers will be on hand in the local area and will be updating members of the public with information as we progress this investigation.

"If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to approach and speak to my officers at the scene or contact the local neighbourhood officers."