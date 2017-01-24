Pupils arrested for ecstasy possession

Two teenagers have been arrested for possessing drugs at a top-performing Wigan school.

The 15-year-olds were detained by police who had been called to Standish High by staff who had received a tip-off that a pupil had ecstasy on him.

I am confident that this is an isolated incident which, in all probability, will have no impact on our school population. Headteacher Andrew Pollard

The class A substance was confiscated and the teens taken away by officers for questioning.

Bosses of the Kenyon Road institution, which regularly appears at or near the top of exam performance tables, acted fast on the incident which happened before classes began on Friday morning.

A letter was sent out to parents which was brought home by pupils later that same day saying students’ safety was always top priority at Standish.

It added; “This morning, staff at school became aware that a student was in possession of an illegal substance on the school site. Senior staff promptly investigated and ascertained the facts before the start of the school day.

“Greater Manchester Police were informed at the earliest possible opportunity. They attended school and are now dealing with the issue. Standish Community High will provide whatever assistance is necessary to the police.”

Headteacher Andrew Pollard wrote: “I am confident that this is an isolated incident which, in all probability, will have no impact on our school population.

“I feel that the appropriate course of action is to share this information with you, to enable you to have a conversation with your child as you deem necessary in order to safeguard and protect them.”

Mr Pollard admitted that from time to time schools found themselves in a situation of a difficult nature such as this. Deputy headteacher Lindsey Barker confirmed that the school had been aware when putting out the letter that it was bound to cause some worry but that they hoped that parents and pupils’ concerns would also be allayed by the swift way the school had dealt with the matter and by keeping everyone informed of what was going on.

She added: “We felt that it would also be better to inform everyone officially by letter rather than by fragments of information coming out through social media.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers had been called to Standish High shortly after 11am on Friday to a report of drugs found at the school and that two 15-year-old boys had been arrested on suspicion of possessing the class A drug ecstasy.