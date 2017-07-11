Red Arrows confirm double date for Blackpool Air Show

The Red Arrows will perform two displays above Blackpool Promenade this summer as the stars of the resort's Air Show

Final details for the event have been released, with the world famous display team closing both the Saturday and Sunday performances.

The free event will take place on Blackpool Promenade on Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13and will, for the first time, include the Red Arrows on both days.

The programme will showcase the very best in British aviation with a whole host of amazing flying machines and some of the country’s most talented pilots.

Aerial action will begin shortly after 1.30pm on both days, with the best viewing points on the promenade between North and Central Piers.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which features a Spitfire, a Hurricane and a Lancaster Bomber, will take part in a hugely patriotic display.

Crowds will also be able to see an RAF Typhoon - built on the Fylde coast - thunder across the horizon.

That will be followed by displays from aerobatic displays from Team Twister, the Huey Helicopter and Team Trig.

The Breitling Wingawalkers and De Havilland Chipmunk complete the line up.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This year marks the 108th annual Blackpool Air Show and I have absolutely no doubt it will be as grand as ever.

“The line-up looks superb and it’s fantastic that we have the Red Arrows here performing over two consecutive days.

"It is an event for the family to enjoy and we hope to encourage more people to come along and stay for the two days and enjoy all that the Air Show and Blackpool has to offer.”

As well as the aerial displays there will be plenty to see and do on the ground before the show starts with a whole range of stalls, stands and displays including the Red Arrows ground team.

Blackpool staged the UK's first official air show in 1909.