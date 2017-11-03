Over 500 people are expected to attend the funeral of a popular and well loved young dad who died suddenly at the age of 33.

Mark Conway, who was affectionately known as "Tev" because of his resemblance to the footballer Carlos Tevez, was well known in Burnley and Padiham and his death has left the community in shock.

A devoted dad who idolised his four-year-old daughter Bella-Rose, Mark grew up in Rosegrove and was a former pupil of Lowerhouse Primary and Gawthorpe High schools.

He did a series of jobs but most recently worked as a window cleaner all over the area including Hebden Bridge.

The life and soul of any party who was a real joker with a mischievous sense of humour, Mark loved music and was a self taught rapper who loved to entertain family and friends with his own raps.

Mark's younger sister, Becky (25) said: "Mark was the life and soul of the party, he loved being the centre of attention.

"But above anything else he loved being a dad to his little girl and he loved having his family around him.

"He was always the one to organise family get togethers and he always put other people first.

"He was my best friend, a fantastic brother who I looked up to all my life."

A talented golfer, Mark who had been living in Read, also played darts and pool.

As a boy he was scouted to play for Accrington Stanley and although he showed promise he never took to the game.

Mark's dad, Harry, said: "Mark was a lovable lad, everyone like him, no-one had a bad word for him and he had so many friends.

Social media has been flooded with tributes for Mark and a fundraising page set up by his friend, Lee Harrison, raised £2,700 in just three days.

The money will go towards funeral costs and whatever is left will be put in a trust fund for Bella-Rose.

Harry said: "We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and sympathy from so many people and I would just like to thank everyone.

"It means so much to the family."

Mark's funeral will be held at noon on Monday at Burnley Crematorium followed by a celebration of his life at Ighten Leigh Social Club in Padiham Road, Burnley.

Mark also leaves his mum, Carol, brother Craig, grandmother Ann, and nephew Leo.