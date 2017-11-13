Nostalgia: Schools just kept growing with the pupils in Wheelton

Each time Iain Halsall joined a new school, it got bigger and bigger.

The 63-year-old spent his early childhood in Preston, but then moved to White Coppice, where he attended two primary schools.

He says: “My family used to have a clothes shop in Preston and then we moved from there into a farm house in White Coppice, which belonged to a farmer, in 1962.

“I went to White Coppice School, which only had 13 pupils. It is still there, but is now a house.

“I spent about eight months there and then moved to Wheelton Primary School.

“A minibus used to pick us up. It seemed much bigger than my last school, as there were 30 pupils.

“The junior class headteacher was Mr Thomas and he lived up the road next to the canal. I can remember the playing fields at the front, which we used to play on.

“At dinner time we used to nip out of school. We would climb over the fence to the lane. There was a coffee shop and Annie’s sweet shop.

“We were lucky to go on many school outings. We would go to Brinscall Baths for weekly swimming lessons and as we were in the countryside we walked along the canal and wrote about our walk.

Iain, who has two children and two grandchildren, went on to St Michael’s C E High School, and became a trainee commis chef at Haighton Manor.

Iain shared this photograpg of Wheelton School in 1963/64. Does anyone recognise themselves? Email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk.