19 ways to help allergy proof your home

1 in 3 people in the UK are affected by allergies at some point in their lives. With nearly 18 million suffering from hay fever alone, not to mention those that suffer from food, skin, drug and respiratory allergies, what can we do to protect our homes from common causes of allergies?

Online electrical retailer AO.com has researched and created a range of hints and tips to help allergy proof our homes. Following these simple tips will help to prevent allergies worsening or developing in those that don’t currently suffer.