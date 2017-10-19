Aldi is combining two delicious products this Christmas with release of its chocolate wine

Sweet tooth Brits are about to have their wishes answered this festive season as Aldi unveils a new chocolate wine.

The distinctive new wine is being released as part of the discount supermarket’s sweet dessert wine range and comes in at an impressive £9.95 a 500ml bottle, meaning that even if you’re not sure the combination will work it’s rather inexpensive to try out.

Described as “a chocolate lover’s dream”, the Rubis Chocolate Wine is made by blending Tempranillo grapes with premium chocolate essences to produce a fortified wine that’s ‘highly indulgent’ and has hints of smooth dark chocolate, fruits and dried figs.

The dessert wine range will also include a fruity Semillon, a Bordeaux dessert wine and a rice pudding wine and will launch this November.