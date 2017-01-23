Biscuits recalled due to allergen fears

B&M has recalled a range of biscuits owing to ingredients which could cause a health risk not being correctly labelled.

The range of Mini Cream Cookies contain wheat, milk, soya and sulphites, which are not correctly declared on the labels.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to these foods.

The Mini Cream biscuits, in 35 gram 10 packs have a lot number of 01 and a use-by date of 15/05/2017

A company statement read: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to wheat, milk and/or soya, and/or an intolerance to gluten and/or milk constituents and/or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”