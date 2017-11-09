Can you help name a small, frozen world?

Nasa is seeking a nickname for a tiny, icy world on the edge of the solar system which is the next destination for New Horizons, the spacecraft that surveyed Pluto.

New Horizons whipped past Pluto two years ago, and is heading for the heavenly body named 2014 MU69 - gobbledygook to even the most die-hard scientists.

To lighten the mood as New Horizons aims for a 2019 flyby, the research team is holding a naming contest. The deadline is December 1.

To submit your suggested names and to vote for your favorites, go to:

http://frontierworlds.seti.org

NASA and the New Horizons team will review the top voted names and announce their selection in early January.