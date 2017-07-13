Circus of Horrors advertise for £300-a-week ‘pickled person’

Jobhunters have flooded a circus with applications for a £300-a-week job as a "pickled person" - squeezing into a BOTTLE.

Applicants to the Circus of Horrors must "be flexible" and "not suffer from claustrophobia" and prove they can fit into a 2ft high by 18in wide jar.

The extreme act - who reached the finals of Britain's Got Talent - have taken out the Jobcentre advert as part of a search for new 'talent' ahead of forthcoming shows.

They are looking for a fresh face to perform at the Wimborne Tivoli Theatre on the 27th July 27 and Exmouth Pavilion on July 28.

After that the lucky applicant will embark on the cult show's forthcoming Festival of Fear - which will see them appear in theatres and at festivals across the globe.

Ringleader and circus founder Dr Haze said: 'The Circus of Horrors are always on the hunt for new blood.

"Our previous girl in the bottle decided to move onto pastures new leaving an opportunity for someone to become our new Pickled Person.

"The Pickled person has become a iconic image for The Circus of Horrors and a girl in the bottle was featured in our very first shows in the Glastonbury Festival 22 years ago.

"It was once know as the great fertility bottle when many of it's inhabitants unexpectedly became pregnant after becoming our 'bottle girl'.

"We are expecting a big response to our advert, with over 200 applying for the job when it was last advertised.

"The Circus of Horrors is a cool place to work with screaming crowds similar to those witnessed at a rock concert so it is understandable that people may want a career change and run away not only with a Circus but in the wildest show on Earth."



Anyone who thinks they have the bottle for the job is asked to email asia@psycho.co.uk to arrange an audition.