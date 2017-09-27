Costa unveils ‘coffee-copter’ to deliver drinks by drone

Caffeine-lovers will be blown away by this new 'coffee-copter' - which delivers drinks to them by DRONE.



British coffee chain Costa is behind the innovative idea, which brings a new meaning to take-out beverages.

Costas new coffee-copter

Skilled baristas work their magic to create each delicious drink - before they're delivered to a chosen destination within 15 minutes of the order being placed.

The 'Drone Drop' service was tested in Dubai after 82 per cent of customers in the UAE said they would make food and drink orders to be delivered by drone.

Beach-goers simply made their selection via phone from the comfort of their lounger before laying back to relax.

Shemaine Jones, Head of Marketing at Costa Coffee UAE, said: "Dubai is known for leading the way with innovative technology and drones are the next frontier for instant delivery.

"Our customers told us they’d love to have their favourite drinks dropped off by drones, so we’re super excited to have successfully tested this service, enabling beach-goers to enjoy ice cold beverages without leaving the comfort of their sunloungers."

The drone delivery was a trial carried out by Costa, with no exact details available yet as to whether it plans to introduce the service or not.