'Donald Trump' Frogfish discovered at Sea Life Centre

Staff at a Sea Life Centre in Blackpool staged their own inauguration ceremony after visitors spotted a fish with a striking resemblance to the new US President.

The peculiar frogfish has distinctive facial features and front fins, which cheeky visitors pointed out looked like Donald Trump and his famous hairstyle.

President of the US Donald Trump

And the remarkable creature can expand its mouth to 12 times its normal size – and change its skin colour to bright orange to blend in with its surroundings.

“We couldn’t believe it,” explained Matthew Titherington, General Manager at Sea Life in Blackpool.

“Guests kept pointing out a fish they said looked like Donald Trump. When we took a look, we were amazed at the resemblance. It’s creating a real stir!

“We’ve named the fish Donald and transferred it into a bigger tank, so that more people can see it. Strangely, the other fish tend to keep it at a distance.

“We even staged our own underwater inauguration ceremony, complete with a miniature stars and stripes flag.”

Frogfish are found in tropical and subtropical oceans around the world. Short and stocky, they typically lie in wait for prey then strike extremely quickly in as little as six milliseconds.

The masters of disguise, frogfish are carnivores, eating fish, crustaceans and even other frogfish – and can expand its mouth to 12 times its normal size.