Holiday hunger a really big issue, says Jamie Oliver

TV chef Jamie Oliver has called for an end to "holiday hunger".

The 41-year-old star, who has previously campaigned about sugar tax and school dinners, says children who are eligible for free school meals are going hungry out of term time.

"There's a whole area of kids' nutrition that's completely slipped under my radar until now," Oliver says.

In his new Channel 4 show, the father of five meets parents who are struggling to provide meals during the school breaks.

"There's a whole area of kids' nutrition that's completely slipped under my radar until now," Oliver says.

"When kids are off for their summer holidays, Easter holidays, we're seeing patterns where kids are really getting bad nutrition.

"They're not getting enough access to nutritious food, or even enough food.

"Holiday hunger is a really big issue ... we need to prove to people in power that (it) has to stop."

The star says that 1.7 million children from low-income families depend on hot, nutritious free school meals during term time.

He wants to see school canteens, in areas of need, kept open during the holidays with food waste - from supermarkets but still edible - served to children.

Oliver meets a mother who is struggling to feed her family of eight on £50 a week.

He adds: "We don't need a new anything. It's here. Right under our noses ...

"Teachers, councillors, parents, MPs, this is something together we've got to tackle. The campaign starts here."

:: Jamie And Jimmy's Friday Night Feast is broadcast at 8pm on Channel 4 on December 30